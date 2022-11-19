The ex-Blues forward had clearly tuned in to Sky Sports to watch Danny Cowley’s side play host to Derby County in League One on Friday night.

And in doing so, he posed a simple question on Twitter: ‘Pompey been 442 all season??’

The answer is, yes, with the Fratton Park outfit operating with that system since the tale end of last season, after Cowley had committed to a 3-5-2 formation.

But in responding to the now 38-year-old, many Blues supporters displayed a grievance with the formation.

‘Unfortunately’ ‘always’ and ‘depressingly so’, were among the comments posted back to the former Ipswich, Huddersfield and Wigan attacker.

@CharlieFarnsba9 wrote: ‘Sadly, yes we have Gary.

‘It irritated Joey Barton initially and we all laughed at him but even we’ve grown tired of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey team-mates Gary Roberts and Christian Burgess

‘It started out interesting but now it’s like we’ve got Kenny Jackett back at the club again. Oh for the days of you, Cookie and Co when you were here.’

@jakemeyers2015 said: ‘It was working well when we had the players available for it.

‘Absolutely no flexibility, and trying to force it to work without the right personnel.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

@studley86v2 replied: ‘442 doesn't work really with 2 holding MF in my opinion, truthfully with what we have, a 4231 of 433 would suit us better, granted I'm no expert’.

Meanwhile, @PFCAlf commented: ‘All season long mate we’ve tried nothing else’.

There were, however, others in favour of the system, including @capfc11, who wrote: ‘I like 442 it’s just getting the right players to play it and unfortunately it’s just not working at the moment.

‘We need a left footer on the left wing that’s glaringly obvious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘4231 leaves the striker to isolated and without a decent no10 it don’t work.’

@HarryGardner26 responded by saying: ‘Yep worked a lot better when we had Lowery with pack in midfield.’

And then, of course, there was Roberts’ one-time Fratton Park team-mate, Christian Burgess, who made a pertinent point as he joined the discussion.

Indeed, he chipped in by saying ‘Remember when fans were crying out for 442…’ as he reminded those involved in the Twitter exchange of what was being demanded of Paul Cook during his time in charge at Fratton Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s some Roberts found hilarious as he wrapped up the debate by saying ‘Screaming for it’, accompanied by two rolling on the floor laughing emojis!

Yet he did return with his assessment of the Blues’ goalless draw with the Rams.