The former Pompey striker netted a 48th-minute winner at Salisbury on Saturday to preserve their place in Southern League Premier South.

Glenn Howes’ struggling side won five of their previous eight matches to stay up – with Stanley netting in four of those triumphs.

He now has 13 goals in 27 appearances this term, establishing the 20-year-old as top scorer, with the final fixture at Walton Casuals this weekend.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been an eye-catching maiden campaign for Stanley, who arrived at the Magpies in September following a heartbreaking Pompey release and unsuccessful trials at Burnley, Wycombe and Eastleigh.

The North End-based youngster’s deal expires in the summer, with ambitions of a sometime return to the Football League.

And boss Howes has praised the Blues Academy graduate’s development over the course of the campaign.

Former Pompey player Alfie Stanley has been Dorchester's goal hero, netting the winner against Salisbury on Saturday to avoid relegation. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

‘We’ve played him in different positions and he’s persevered, he’s gone through barren runs and adapted to men’s football.

‘He hardly played any football last year and the season before he had it all his own way playing under-18s football.

‘So, when you’re playing this level, sometimes you don’t get the chances you necessarily require.

‘We’ve seen him snatch at moments, sometimes you only get one or two chances.

‘(The goal) was his only chance. He had an effort outside the box which is a half chance, but if you wanted the ball to drop in the box to anybody, it would be that young lad.

‘It tells you what we think of his technical ability in and around the box. He deserves it, because he’s worked harder than anybody.

‘He’s extremely lovable. I’d sit there and coach him all day – which he probably wouldn’t like!

‘He deserves his moments and he’s finishing the season strongly.’

Stanley spent 13 years at Fratton Park, joining the club he supports at the age of eight.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron