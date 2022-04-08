The striker would begin the demoralising process of finding a new club, consisting of trials at Burnley, Wycombe and Eastleigh.

Yet in September, Dorchester Town offered Stanley the stage to shine, securing him for the season.

The North End lad presently tops the Southern League Premier South club’s goalscoring charts, with 10 goals in 24 appearances during his maiden season.

And despite his painful Fratton Park setback, he remains committed to fulfilling his football aspirations.

He told The News: ‘I’m desperate to return to playing full-time, that’s my ambition, but I also need to be playing to achieve that.

‘It was September, I’d had trials and was still without a club, I couldn’t afford to wait any longer, I needed to get out and show what I could do.

Alfie Stanley is rebuilding his career at Dorchester after 13 years at Pompey were brought to an end in June 2021. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImage

‘Thankfully I managed to join Dorchester, who have been fantastic with me. It’s a brilliant club, I owe them so much.

‘As a young lad, you need to be playing to develop. It toughens you up, makes you wiser, makes you sharper, you can only do so much in training.

‘Last year at Pompey I trained with the first-team throughout the whole season. I played two first-team games, two reserve games, and had a nine-match loan spell at Bognor.

‘All the young lads were pretty much in the same boat as me, desperate to play football. Now I’m getting myself out there and showing what I can do. It’s about playing matches.

Alfie Stanley signing under-nines forms at Pompey - a Fratton Park association which ended last summer

‘I’m at Dorchester until the end of the season and my ambition is to get back playing full-time somewhere. I’m happy to go anywhere.

‘My dream remains to be a full-time professional footballer and have a career out of it. I’m still young, who knows what will happen.’

Dorchester host Hendon on Saturday, one of their remaining four matches as they strive to boost their league placing of 19th.

While Stanley is seeking to add to his encouraging goal tally.

He added: ‘I know I can do more. I’m never happy with settling for something, I always want more.

‘I’ve actually played out of position for the majority of the season. I’ve been left wing, on the right of three in midfield – with only half of my games as a striker.

‘It has been a good experience, I will play anywhere I’m asked and have learnt so much.

‘However, striker is definitely my best position. In my time at Pompey, that’s where I liked to play. It’s where I believe I’m most dangerous.’

