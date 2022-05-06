The 15-goal striker has returned to Leicester City following an impressive Pompey stay which established him as a favourite among supporters.

With 12 months remaining on his King Power Stadium contract and without a Foxes first-team appearance since July 2020, Hirst’s future is uncertain.

The situation is likely to become clearer upon his return to pre-season training at the Premier League club on June 27.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, Danny Cowley is eager to find a way to bring the 23-year-old back to the south coast either permanently or, perhaps more realistically, another loan.

And while Hirst is in the dark over what his future holds, he is adamant he would consider a south-coast return.

He told The News: ‘I’m waiting to see what happens, it’s all to be decided. For now I’m just going to enjoy a bit of a rest, enjoy my holidays.

‘I would love to come back to Pompey, whether that’s something that will happen or could happen, I’m not sure.

George Hirst insists he would love to return to Pompey. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘Never say never, I’ve enjoyed my time down there so much, which obviously plays a factor when it comes to making decisions like this in the future.

‘I need to speak to Leicester, I am their player, and will go from there. I need to see if they have made any decisions and I’m sure all this will happen in the not-too-distant future.

‘If coming back to Pompey is an option then it’s definitely something I would think about, everyone has been brilliant with me.

‘I can’t sit here and say “Yes, I’m coming back”, but at the same time I won’t sit here and say “No, I’m not”.

‘It’s one of those things which take time, you’ve got to look at your options. I am no clearer today about what’s going on than I was six months ago.

‘I've not really spoken to my agent too much this last couple of weeks, I’ve asked him to let me relax and we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

‘There’s a long summer ahead, I’m going to enjoy it, keep myself as fit as possible, and just be ready to go wherever it may be.’

Hirst hadn’t even scored in the Football League until his Fratton Park arrival in August 2021.

It subsequently took him until November to break his League One duck, netting in the 3-0 success at Lincoln – and it opened the floodgates.

The former Sheffield Wednesday youngster added: ‘I’m probably now seen as a slightly different player than I was this time last year.

‘Last year I was someone who hadn’t scored in 34 games for Rotherham – this year I’m seen as somebody who has scored 10 in their last 14.

‘It has been a break-out season in which I’ve really put my foot down and I’m sure people have noticed.

‘It’s just about picking that form back up again at the start of next season, wherever that may be, and carrying it on.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron