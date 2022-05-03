Following the season’s conclusion, the Leicester loanee delivered an end-of-season farewell on social media as he returns to the King Power Stadium following a successful Fratton Park campaign.

His stock has risen considerably during his time with the Blues, finishing the season as the club’s 15-goal top scorer – with 13 coming after the turn of the year.

Danny Cowley is adamant he wants to bring Hirst back to the south coast next season, realistically in the form of a loan.

That sentiment is echoed by Blues followers, who responded to his farewell post on Instagram.

benjaminhtafc: So good in that second half of the season, come back next season!

dawnie698: What a season for you, absolutely fantastic, watching you from the very first game till the last and it would be phenomenal if you could be with us next season.

Whatever the future holds for you George I wish you all the best. Once a blue always a blue.

tommygarland._: Thanks for becoming a blue, here’s to hoping for your return.

lj__1898: Thanks so much Hirst, what a player you’ve been and I wish you all the best for the future hopefully we can see you again at Fratton Park but if not wish you all the best.

chris8698_: Pleasure has been all ours mate been a joy to see you improve each week and whatever the future holds we love you down here.

bkdrum: Would be a massive signing for us to keep you next year! We all can all hope. Thanks George.

stuart34hughes: Thank you for your efforts, hopefully see you again next season. PUP

laurievelo72: Thank you George. You really got Fratton Park, many don’t.

We’re a wired bunch on the south coast but when we take a player to heart the sky is the limit.

And it wasn’t just the Blue Army who commented, with a number of his Pompey team-mates also responding.

kieronfreeman18: Please don’t go.

jaymingi: Good luck bro.

louis_t19: The Antelope. Been a pleasure.