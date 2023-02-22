The defender is among 13 Pompey players out of contract at the season’s end, joining the likes of Ronan Curtis, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs.

In Ogilvie’s case, the Blues hold an option to extend his deal by an additional 12 months.

The 27-year-old has been a regular first-team choice since arriving on a free transfer from Gillingham in August 2021.

This season he has started all but two of Pompey’s League One matches, while is joint-second leading scorer in the league with Dane Scarlett, each with four goals.

And Ogilvie has made it clear he wants to remain at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘I just try to play my football and let off-field stuff happen, whatever happens, happens.

Connor Ogilvie is out of contract at the season's end, but wants to remain at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Hopefully I can stay here, I’m enjoying it, I like it on the south coast, it’s a lovely place.

‘I was out of contact at Gillingham before I came here, I know how the situation works, it’s nothing new – and I want to stay.

‘As a player, you can’t worry too much about what’s going on with contracts, I’m just taking it game-by-game at the moment, trying to do the best I can.

‘I’m settled here, I live just outside the city, my missus and my kid are down here, I’m enjoying it and hopefully that can continue.

‘It’s a lovely place to live, Pompey is a massive club and it’s a privilege to play for them.’

The former Spurs apprentice turned down a new deal with Gillingham in the summer of 2021, thereby opening the door for his Blues move.

Since then he has featured 77 times and netted five goals, while has started at left-back in all seven matches since Mousinho’s arrival.

Such is his versatility, this term he has also featured at right-back, centre-half, in a back three and, as a substitute, in the centre of midfield.

Yet it’s at left-back where he has largely featured, restricting rival Denver Hume to just seven minutes under Mousinho.

And Ogilvie is encouraged by the impact of the former Oxford United player who replaced Cowley.

Ogilvie added: ‘Everyone has their own ideas and they come in and implement them. The gaffer’s is a high-pressing, man-for-man style.

‘Maybe it’s more high-pressing than the last manager (Danny Cowley), slight differences, but he is trying to get that into us on the training pitch.