Ex-Wigan Athletic, Wolves and Derby County winger discusses future with Portsmouth career in the balance

The winger came in from the cold to play a central role in the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, which stretches his side’s unbeaten run to seven games.

It was Jacobs’ first league start since April, as he extended an impressive record of winning 11 of his 13 League One starts since arriving at the club.

Jacobs’ future remains under the microscope, with a move to Ipswich collapsing in August.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the January transfer window on the horizon, the 30-year-old’s’ Fratton future remains the subject of speculation.

Jacobs made it clear playing regularly once more will be his priority, as he waits to see what lies ahead.

He said: ‘It’s not personal but you sit on the sidelines and you want to help out.

‘Then you lose your momentum because it’s the odd game here and there, and you’re playing every four or five weeks.

Michael Jacobs celebrates his goal against AFC Wimbledon.

‘I need to play regularly to gain rhythm. That’s always been the case for me.

‘It’s been frustrating, but we have a very good squad here.

‘So I just keep my head down, try to do well and help the lads who are playing.

‘I come in every day and try to help people, especially as there’s a few young players in the group I can help and give advice to.

‘I don’t really know (how January will pan out).

‘It’s been a difficult time and I need to be playing football.

‘I’ve spent a lot of time over the past couple of years not playing.

‘I had a bad year with injuries and my knee.

‘I came back in pre-season and I feel I need to be playing consistently, which any footballer wants to do.

‘I’ve just hit 30 and it’s hard. I want to be playing football.

‘It’s best to talk about these things, so they don’t drag on and have to wait to make decisions as the window goes on.

‘With these things, what will be will be.’

Jacobs aired disappointment over his belief he doesn’t feel Pompey fans have seen anything near his best form, since he arrived in September of last year.

Injuries and now being out of favour have been the key factors for that, although the popular figure in the dressing room is hoping that can change for however long he’s at PO4.

He added: ‘I don’t think Portsmouth fans have seen the best of me over the course of the past 18 months.

‘I came here with previous experience of getting out of the league, and that’s what I came here to do.

‘Hopefully in the next however many weeks I get the chance to show them what I can do.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind