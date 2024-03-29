Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abu Kamara’s wonder show lit up Adams Park following a difficult week.

And Jon Harley sung the praises of the Norwich loanee, who claimed three assists in Pompey's huge 3-1 success at Wycombe.

Abu Kamara had a hand in all three of Pompey's goals in a stunning display. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Kamara himself felt compelled to issue a statement on social media addressing the comments.

Yet he let his football do the talking against Wycombe, with an inspirational display as the Blues stretched the gap between third spot to 11 points.

And assistant boss Harley saluted the talented winger’s crucial contribution.

He told The News: ‘Abs’ form recently has been outstanding, he’s such a great lad, he wants to learn and is really humble.

‘The way we play, we want to try to isolate him one-v-one because, as a full-back myself, I would hate to play against him. I am sure every full-back would do in that position.

‘He can go outside, he can come inside, and he has an end product now, which, credit to him, is something he’s really been working on and really improved on as the season has progressed.

‘Abu has been excellent and outstanding for us. Hopefully this can continue for the remainder of the season at least.’

Colby Bishop netted twice and Christian Saydee grabbed the other to stretch the Blues’ unbeaten run to 13 matches.

And, with six games remaining, John Mousinho’s men are inching towards the Championship.

Harley added: ‘At this stage of the season the key thing is to get three points. If we can do it with the performance then that’s great as well.

‘In the first half it did feel a little flat so, going in at half-time, the key message to the whole group was to try to create a bit more energy because it wasn’t the level we wanted to be at.

‘And the other one was we know when we come to Wycombe we’re going to have to stand up and fight at times. Simple things like tackles in the middle of the pitch, we have to win them.