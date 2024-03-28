Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho praised Abu Kamara’s mature handling of an ‘upsetting’ experience after being subjected to ‘jail’ comments condemned by anti-racism campaigners.

And the Pompey boss is confident there will be no lasting impact on the in-form winger over the ‘absolutely disgraceful’ statement made about him and four other black footballers, by former Liverpool and Norwich City chief, Stuart Webber.

Mousinho feels the support network Kamara has around him with his family, friends and those connected with the Blues will see him deal with the widely condemned words aimed in his direction by Webber.

The 39-year-old was criticised over an interview on Norwich football site, the Pink Un, in which he stated Kamara along with Raheem Sterling, Jonathan Rowe, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis could have ended up in ‘jail or something else’ if they’d not made it into the pro ranks.

Troy Townsend, head of development at Kick It Out, stated Webber’s words were ‘absolutely disgraceful’ and 'deeply offensive and concerning’.

Kamara himself issued a statement saying he was ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by the sentiments aired, as he spoke of his pride at his background.

Mousinho felt the 20-year-old’s conduct belied his years, as he handled himself with maturity as he found himself under the spotlight through none of his own doing.

He said: ‘Abu has dealt with it in a really mature way.

‘Everyone saw the statement and it was pretty upsetting at the time for Abs to hear.

‘I thought he dealt with it brilliantly. He is fine now, though, and has a really good support network around him.

‘I’ve known Abs, not for a huge amount of time, but he is a fantastic kid and those who’ve spoke to him would know he’s a real nice, humble lad.

‘He’s maybe even too polite and too kind at times, but he’s a fantastic, young man and a pleasure to coach every day.

‘Having met his family in the recruitment process as well, I know he has brilliant people around him who follow him up and down the country as well. I think he has a really good support network there, too.

‘The most important thing for us is to make sure we’re behind Abs and we’re with him every step of the way.