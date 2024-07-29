Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jacob Farrell admitted he’s relishing the opportunity to make his name in the Championship with Pompey.

The Blues’ new boy has spoken of the challenge he faces as he steps up to the second tier of the English game from the Australian A-League.

But the title winner with Central Coast Mariners is looking forward to bringing his defensive assets and overlapping attributes to these shores, after signing a four-year deal with the Blues.

Farrell told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘It feels great. I’m happy to be here and thankful for the opportunity to represent this great club.

‘It’s been exciting the last few weeks and I’ve been itching to get over here.

‘The standard of the league and the team here meant I will be able to challenge myself, which I needed in my career. That sealed it for me.

‘It will be different and a challenge but I can’t wait to experience a new part of the world and I’m looking forward to it.

‘I’ve always been at home so this is a big step for me and I can’t wait to get started.

‘It was one where I couldn’t wait to get over here, I’ve always had a goal to be here. It’s a dream come true.

‘They (the management team) spoke about the success last year and what they are trying to implement this year. It’s exciting to hear.

‘It’s great with Kusini (Yengi) and Sammy (Silvera) here. I think it will help me blend in quicker and get my feet. That’s great.

‘It’s a challenge but I’m looking forward to meeting new players and new staff. It’s something I’m looking forward to.

‘I’m a left-back, that’s my best position and last year I played a bit as a inverted left-back.

‘I love defending, some people think that’s a bit weird but I love one v one defending and I love to make overlapping runs.