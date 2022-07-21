Exciting ex-West Ham United and Charlton Athletic man's battle with League One's best to make Portsmouth grade

And the promising talent believes battling with a quartet of outstanding options can actually prove beneficial to his game.

Mingi has been one of the big plus points in pre-season, with his emergence impressing Danny Cowley to the point he’s indicated a loan move is off the agenda for the 21-year-old at present.

There’s little doubt Pompey’s midfield department is their strongest, however, with their options there matching up favourably to any other side in League One.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and now Marlon Pack there is a vast amount of Blues talent and quality.

Those are the players Mingi has to get past to take one of what is likely to be two starting spots this season.

But rather than seeing that as an insurmountable mountain to climb, the Hackney lad is viewing the challenge as a positive - one where he can only benefit from the wealth of experience in his department.

Mingi said: ‘I guess it’s a blessing and a curse at the same time.

Jay Mingi

‘The players that we’re loaded with are very good players, and they all have very different attributes.

‘Last season we had Willo (Williams), but now we have Marlon (Pack) who’s a very experienced player.

‘I can just watch him and you can see that this guy is a good player.

‘All of them are, though.

‘Tunni (Tunnicliffe), Joe (Morrell) and Louis (Thompson) are all great players, too, so I can just watch them, pick up bits of their games and add them to mine.

‘Regardless of what happens, that is going to be beneficial to me.’

Despite the size of the task ahead of him, Mingi is clear about his ambition of picking up regular minutes this season.

Cowley has regularly referenced how in previous pre-seasons he and his staff have been left surprised by the pace of some of their players’ development, to the point where they couldn’t ignore them when it came to playing time.

That sentiment will be heartening to Mingi, who is gunning to fall into that category