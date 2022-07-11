The promising midfielder has outlined his preference to push for Blues pminutes over another loan moving forward.

And Mingi has revealed how a taste of senior action with Danny Cowley’s side has whetted the appetite for more of the same moving forward.

The former Charlton and West Ham man has made a big impression on his boss and coaching staff in pre-season to date.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley is now talking about Mingi staying around next term, instead of looking for a loan for the 21-year-old.

After gaining senior minutes against Gillingham, Accrington and Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last term, that’s an opportunity the forceful talent is looking to make the most of.

Cowley said: ‘My intention coming into this season was to leave a mark in the gaffer’s mind, so I wasn’t sent out on loan.

‘Not that going out on loan is a bad thing at all, but I’m ready to stay here and fight for my place and fight for minutes.

Jay Mingi. Pic: Jason Brown

‘Last season when I came back from my loan and got some game time, it really gave me some hunger.

‘It told me I wanted more of these games.

‘It gave me a taste of it - now I want all of it.’

Mingi has paid tribute to Cowley and the rest of his coaching staff for the faith they’ve shown in him, after being handed an extension to his deal which ran out this summer.

The Londoner had his injury issues last term, but explained having his boss’ backing has been a weight off his shoulders.

‘They are telling me what a good player I am, so I have to believe that, because they believe it.

‘They’ve been helping and guiding me along the way and it’s been really good.

‘It’s such a good feeling to hear those things, because it takes the pressure away from me.

‘They know what I’m capable of doing, so I don’t have to overdo things and try too hard to impress.