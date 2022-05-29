The challenge for ex-West Ham United and Charlton Athletic man with Portsmouth future to be decided

Danny Cowley believes the former Charlton Athletic and West Ham man has the potential to be a powerhouse at the heart of his side.

The 21-year-old found himself on the periphery of Cowley’s team, after spending time out on loan in the National League with Maidenhead over the first half of the season.

Mingi then gradually found himself closer to the starting XI, gaining three appearances off the bench towards the end of the campaign.

Cowley is a big fan of the Londoner and feel he has the kind of attributes he can make the most of moving forward.

It’s Mingi’s energy and athleticism which the Pompey boss sees as impressive weapons in his arsenal.

Cowley believes he needs to work on imposing those assets on games for a more sustained period, to become the player he believes he can be.

Cowley said: ‘Jay has pace and power, but still has a lot to learn in terms of game understanding and the position he plays.

‘He still has work to do to develop technically, but certainly possesses qualities we like.

‘As the season unfolded he developed and grew and by the end of the season was right on the edges of the team.

‘I still think there is a lot more to come from Jay.

‘We has these unbelievable bursts of energy and can play with real high-end athleticism.

‘We want him to have more of those moments, so building his aerobic capacity so he’s able to do it over a sustained period of time is going to be important, so he can do it in games.’

The Pompey boss explained there is plenty of League Two and National League interest in the player.

But the 43-year-old intends to run the rule over Mingi in pre-season before deciding on his pathway.