Exciting West Brom prospect hints at Portsmouth target after promising start for ex-Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town man

The West Brom loanee goes in search of his fourth shutout from six games against Bristol Rovers this weekend.

That’s a reflection of a strong opening from the 20-year-old after succeeding Gavin Bazunu this term.

Griffiths still has a long way to go to match the impressive 23 clean sheets he registered after helping Cheltenham to the League Two title last year.

He narrowly missed out on the golden gloves back then - the clean sheet award for keepers - to Salford’s Vaclav Hladky, who’s now with Ipswich.

But the level-headed operator suggested that total could the landmark in his sights this term at Fratton Park.

Griffiths said: ‘With clean sheets, I do know how many I have.

‘I have a target, but I’d like to keep that to myself but if I ended up with the golden gloves that would be lovely!

Josh Griffiths

‘It’s nice to keep clean sheets, I pride myself on it and so does the whole team.

‘It’s the whole team, the strikers to the back four and myself that help with that.

‘If you are keeping clean sheets it’s a more solid base to build from.

‘The longer you can stay in games, we’ve already seen the attacking power we have.

‘Even coming from the bench there’s a lot of power and depth, so if you can stay in games that gives you a massive chance of winning matches.

‘If we can keep them out our chances of scoring will get higher and higher.

‘I kept 23 at Cheltenham, so I guess that gives you a little sneak peak to my target!

‘I got pipped for the golden gloves on the last day by the Salford keeper, Vlaky who’s at Ipswich now.

‘But the end of the season is a long way and, honestly, if we’re winning I’m not bothered - three points are more important than clean sheets.’

It’s been a promising start to his Pompey career for Griffiths, but the ex-Lincoln and Cheltenham man is choosing to stay firmly grounded about his form to date - including some fine saves against Cambridge United.

He added: ‘It was alright (against Cambridge), I had a decent game and was quite happy.

‘I don’t like to talk about myself too much but I’d like to think it was an important save.

‘I’m happy to contribute but I’m just doing my job.