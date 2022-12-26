Here are all the key details ahead of kick-off (3pm).

What's been said

Gary Caldwell

‘They're a good team in a false position in the league, because they have games to catch up.

‘So they probably should be a bit higher than they actually are.

‘But it's a game I believe we can win, against a team who are not in great form.

‘So we have to capitalise on that and make SJP (St James Park) a difficult place to come to.

‘That is on the supporters and the players.

‘We have to show intent, be aggressive with and without the ball and put them under as much pressure as we can.

‘We have already shown in games against Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough that we can compete against teams higher up in the league.’

Danny Cowley

‘They’ve done fantastically well, they’re a club on the up.

‘They’ve had a brilliant start to the season and out of all the teams who were promoted, they've transitioned the most successfully. They find themselves in and around the play-off positions.

‘They changed their manager just recently and there were a couple of tweaks to their style of play and to their system.

‘We’re going to find a really high energy team, who will press you very aggressively.

‘We know it’s a really tough place to go and play and the supporters are very vociferous.

‘There’s a lot to like and it’ll be a tough game but for us after the disappointment of Saturday, our only frustration is that Christmas is in the way and we can’t play Saturday and have to play Monday.’

Team news

Exeter

Vice-captain Pierce Sweeney has been ruled out of the game after he fractured a bone in his hand against Sheffield Wednesday two-weeks ago.

The central defender was absent from last week’s defeat to Botlon after he had an operation, ruling him out for a number of weeks.

However, Caldwell revealed the centre-back will be returning to training in the next few days trialling on new casts in order to speed up his comeback.

The Grecians boss also ruled out 18-year-old striker Sonny Cox, despite featuring for the under-18 side last week.

The forward has been absent for two months with a groin injury and the head coach insisted he didn’t want to overuse the youngster as he eyes a return.

Caldwell also added that a minor bug was floating around his squad, but was adamant he had a fit side to choose from.

Predicted XI: Jamal Blackman, Cheick Diabate, Jonathan Grounds, Alex Hartridge, Josh Key, Timothee Dieng, Archie Finn Collins, Jake Caprice, Kegs Chauke, Jay Stansfield, Jevani Brown.

Pompey

Danny Cowley will be making late calls on the fitness of Zak Swanson & Louis Thompson heading in to the game.

Right-back Swanson has been absent for the Blues’ previous three games, after picking up a stomach muscle issue against MK Dons in November.

However, the head coach revealed the defender is back on the grass and could be in-line to make the squad.

Meanwhile, Thompson is also close to coming back in to the fray after being sidelined since August with a broken leg.

After returning to full training two weeks ago, Pompey are hopeful he can make the trip to St James Park.

Tom Lowery has also returned to training and could be in contention to make a long-awaited return from a hamstring injury.

While there is no update on Kieron Freeman’s issue, Jayden Reid and Joe Rafferty are the Blues other absentees.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Zak Swanson, Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Jay Mingi, Josh Koroma, Dane Scarlett, Colby Bishop.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Exeter: 17/10

1-0 8/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1

Pompey: 13/8

1-0 8/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1.

Draw: 12/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 40/1.

Officials

Referee: Robert Lewis

Assistants: Simon Shaw & Mark Derrien

Fourth official: Daniel Flynn.

Key stats (all competitions)

Exeter

Record this season: P26 W9 D6 L11

League Position: 13th

Top goalscorer: Jevani Brown (11)

Most Assists: Jevani Brown (8)

Discipline: 37 yellows cards, 0 red card

Pompey

Record this season: P28 W13 D10 L5

League Position: 10th

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (13)

Most Assists: Owen Dale (4)

Discipline: 41 yellows cards, 1 red card

Form guide

Exeter

L 2-0 Bolton (A) – League One

D 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (H) – League One

D 1-1 Morecambe (A) – League One

L 4-1 Oxford United (A) – FA Cup

L 2-0 Ipswich (H) – League One

Pompey

L 2-0 MK Dons (H) – League One

W 3-0 Stevenage (H) – EFL Trophy

L 2-0 Wycombe (A) – League One

W 3-2 MK Dons (H) – FA Cup

W 2-0 Ipswich (A) – EFL Trophy

Other fixtures (3pm kick-off unless stated)

