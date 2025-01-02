Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey were comfortable winners against Swansea City on New Year’s Day, with Josh Murphy relishing his goal in the 4-0 win.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey began the new year with a bang as they beat Swansea City 4-0 and with Josh Murphy scoring the first Fratton Park goal of 2025.

A response was needed following the 3-0 defeat to Bristol City on Sunday - and the Blues did just that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy got things up and running midway through the first half, before Paddy Lane scored just before the half hour mark. Ryley Towler and Colby Bishop also got in on the action after the break to ensure the Fratton faithful enjoyed the perfect start to the new year.

Pompey’s first goal came in the 22nd minute when Zak Swanson’s cross fell perfectly to Murphy at the back post, where he produced a brilliant first-time finish.

It was right in front of the Milton End, where the travelling Swansea supporters were sat. And as the winger celebrated, he can be seen putting his finger to his mouth and shushing the Swans’ 2,000-strong away support. However, he then proceeds to outstretch his arms and tap his head.

With that action, the 29-year-old - who also scored in the first fixture between the two sides in November - was performing the 'Ayatollah' which is a football celebration used by Swansea’s bitter rivals Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yakou Meite, a player for Cardiff City, does the Ayatollah. This is the celebration that Josh Murphy did against Swansea City. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

What is the ‘Ayatollah’?

The Ayatollah is done by having both hands flat pointing towards each other, above your head with your elbows out, and then patting your head a few times. It's been a thing amongst Cardiff supporters since the 1990s, inspired by footage of people attending the funeral of Ayatollah Khomeini doing the motion. There have been similarities made to Mo Farah's 'Mobot' victory dance, but how the hands are, and the motion of tapping your head, is different from the British Olympian’s celebration.

In 2008 there was a song released called ‘Do the Ayatollah' in support of Cardiff, who were preparing to face Pompey in the FA Cup final at the time. Another single under the same title was released by Steven Thompson - a player for Cardiff at the time, who also played for Burnley and Rangers.

Depending on how returning players or managers are viewed by the fan base, Cardiff supporters will chant 'Do the Ayatollah’ along with the person’s name.

Cardiff City supporters’ reaction

Cardiff and Pompey are directly involved in a relegation battle, and Wednesday’s win for John Mousinho’s men actually did the Bluebirds damage, as they dropped down a place in the table following their 1-1 draw with Coventry City. However, Cardiff supporters couldn’t hide their pleasure at seeing one of their former players celebrating a goal against their rivals with an act of celebration synonymous to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter user @CCFCmorgan1927 said: ‘Best £11million pounds this football club has spent. Josh you’re redeemed pal,’ while @HOWARDBURGE said: ‘Legendary @joshmurphy65. All the best to #Pompey this season.’

The goal was Murphy’s fifth of the season following his free-transfer move from Oxford in the summer.