Defender Ryley Towler lit up the clash at Westleigh Park with an outrageous 45-yard finish after the restart, as triallist Sean Patton also got on the scorsheet with a clinical low drive.

That came after Christian Saydee opened the scoring in the 19th minute as he lashed home a drive from inside the box.

Shaun North’s side proved committed opposition, but in truth barely laid a glove on Pompey before triallist Seok Jae-Lee had a finish cleared off the line by academy youngster Ciaran Martin.

That was after a host of youngsters were introduced for the final 30 minutes, with John Mousinho splitting his senior players between the Hawks clash and tomorrow’s trip to Bognor.

Check out Jordan Cross’ match ratings from Westleigh Park below!

1 . Pompey match ratings. Pompey's Owen Moxon impressed in his side's win over Hawks. Pic: Alex Shute | Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . Toby Steward - 7 More a night for Steward’s distribution to catch the eye after not being significantly tested. The 19-year-old excelled in that department with his forward passing starting a number of positive moves. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Terry Devlin - 7 Easy to see why John Mousinho believes the Northern Irishman could have a future at right-back. Devlin handled the physicality of Hawks comfortably while constantly probing down the right flank. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales