Neil Allen gives his individual verdict following Pompey's defeat at Sunderland.
The Blues lost 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, a loss which carries on the Fratton Park outfit's failure to win a game in 2022.
Here’s how the Chief Sports Writer judged the individual performances of Pompey’s defeat in the northeast.
Good first-half double save, but largely not called upon despite defeat.
The pick of the defence. Aside from caught in possession first half, another strong display.
(78 mins Michael Jacobs) - Good distribution but a few misjudgements, which is to be expected after time out.
Costly mistake from the youngster, who shrugged it off still apply himself.
Some good moments but final ball sadly lacking.
Kept things simple but unable to drive his team forward.
Back to his best, chasing, harrying and providing so much energy to Pompey.
Match to forget. Sloppy in possession and awful delivery in promising positions out wide.
Had his moments, especially in first half, but another lacking that crucial final pass.
Started brightly with strong early showing, but faded like the team after the break.
Another quiet match for the newcomer as he continues to bed into the system.
George Hirst - Missed a decent late header as he attempted to find leveller
71 mins Shaun Williams - Tried to pass the ball to inspire team, but little luck - BOOKED