Matt Ritchie celebrates his winner with Josh Murphy as Pompey beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesMatt Ritchie celebrates his winner with Josh Murphy as Pompey beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Fairy-tale moments, Going to be huge player, Wonderful pass': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Middlesbrough

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 18th Jan 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 18:49 BST
It was the Matt Ritchie show as the Pompey fought back to claim another Fratton Park win.

Trailing to Emmanuel Latte Lath’s first-half goal for Middlesbrough, John Mousinho’s men were inspired by one of their own recalled to the side in place of the injured Paddy Lane.

Ritchie levelled on 54 minutes following a lovely pass from Freddie Potts and then, eight minutes from time, he drove a right-footed shot in off the post to hand the Blues a 2-1 victory.

And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Latte Lath took the ball around him for the opener, but he had been exposed by his defence. One sprawling save to deny Azaz in the second half proved important. Distribution far better than Blackburn too.

1. Nicolas Schmid - 7

Latte Lath took the ball around him for the opener, but he had been exposed by his defence. One sprawling save to deny Azaz in the second half proved important. Distribution far better than Blackburn too. Photo: Jason Brown

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 80 mins) First start since November 5 and chosen over Swanson at right-back. Produced one brilliant covering slide challenge on Doak in the first-half to prevent a one-v-one. Interesting to see if he now gets a run.

2. Jordan Williams - 7

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 80 mins) First start since November 5 and chosen over Swanson at right-back. Produced one brilliant covering slide challenge on Doak in the first-half to prevent a one-v-one. Interesting to see if he now gets a run. Photo: Jason Brown

(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 80 mins) Continues to impress as Pompey build up his fitness. Dominant in the air and always wants the ball to distribute. Going to be a huge player in the relegation battle.

3. Rob Atkinson - 8

(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 80 mins) Continues to impress as Pompey build up his fitness. Dominant in the air and always wants the ball to distribute. Going to be a huge player in the relegation battle. Photo: Jason Brown

Decision to dive in on Delano Burgzorg in the Middlesbrough half allowed them to counter at speed and break the deadlock through Latte Lath. Soured an otherwise strong display, with lovely range of passing.

4. Marlon Pack - 7

Decision to dive in on Delano Burgzorg in the Middlesbrough half allowed them to counter at speed and break the deadlock through Latte Lath. Soured an otherwise strong display, with lovely range of passing. Photo: Jason Brown

