WATCH: Fans arrive at Fratton Park with much anticipation for the Portsmouth V Barnsley crunch match

There were scenes of excitement and anticipation outside Fratton Park this evening ahead of Portsmouth’s key game against Barnsley
By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Apr 2024, 20:28 BST
Portsmouth are this evening playing their rearranged fixture with Barnsley knowing exactly what is expected of them.

A draw would secure promotion whilst a win would see them crowned the champions of the division.

See the video embedded in this story to see the scenes of excitement and nerves ahead of kick off.

To follow all of our coverage of the match see our live blog

