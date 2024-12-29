Anis Mehmeti grabs Bristol City's second in their 3-0 victory over Pompey. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImagesAnis Mehmeti grabs Bristol City's second in their 3-0 victory over Pompey. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages
Published 29th Dec 2024
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 17:03 BST
Pompey are back in the bottom three after paying the price for an abject first-half against Bristol City.

John Mousinho rotated his side and benched Callum Lang, Josh Murphy and Freddie Potts – only to find themselves 3-0 down after just 35 minutes.

Anis Mehmeti grabbed two and Rob Dickie the other as the hapless Blues were battered by their Ashton Gate hosts, yet still the visiting fans sung of winning 4-3.

The game died in the second half, with City already having won it as it remained 3-0 – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

The only one who should escape criticism. Left exposed by his team-mates far too often. Produced a brilliant save from McNally only to see Dickie follow up and score anyway to make it 3-0 and another good one to deny Bell in the second half.

Back in the side for Swanson and, like at Derby, found it difficult as the Blues wilted. Whole-hearted and battled away, which is a given for the Irishman, but found it tough.

Mislaid his pass and then beaten for pace by Mehmeti for the opener - and the afternoon continued to get worse for the emergency centre-half. Suffered a wretched first-half and, although he improved after the break, the match was lost in those opening 45 minutes.

Tough, tough return to Bristol City for the defender, who looked shell-shocked in the opening 45 minutes as his former club tore into them. He wasn’t alone in struggling, of course.

