Pompey have handed the 21-year-old a three-and-a-half year deal and paid their League One rivals an undisclosed fee to bring in the attacking talent.

Lane was named the Cod Army’s fans’ player of the season last term and picked up League One’s young player of the season gong.

Northern Ireland international recognition also arrived for the former Blackburn Rovers youngster, who Mousinho believes will go down a storm with the Fratton faithful.

The Pompey boss is looking forward to getting the best out of Lane moving forward.

And he believes he is bringing in a player of character, who has already scored at PO4 with an impressive strike last season in the dramatic 3-3 draw with Fleetwood.

Mousinho told the club’s official site: ‘As soon as he came on our radar, we were extremely excited about the prospect of working with him here.

‘One of the most important things for us was that he was really keen on coming to Pompey and we got some excellent references.

Paddy Lane (Pic: Portsmouth FC)

‘Paddy has a lot of guile and can beat players, while he has a wand of a left foot that our fans will love to see.

‘But they’ve already seen that to their detriment when he scored for Fleetwood at Fratton Park last season!