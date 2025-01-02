Farewell 2024: The best 30 photographs which capture Portsmouth's memorable year under John Mousinho

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT
The year 2024 proved an overwhelmingly memorable one for Pompey under John Mousinho.

The League One title brought a long-awaited return to the Championship after a 12-year absence amid wonderful Fratton Park scenes – and now the Blues are fighting to remain there.

Photographer Jason Brown has covered Pompey every step of the way, working for the club and The News, and capturing some magnificent memories.

Here’s a collection of 30 of his favourite Pompey men photos from 2024 – as chosen by himself...

Conor Shaughnessy wins the League One title for Pompey in the 3-2 victory over Barnsley at Fratton Park in April 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

1. Portsmouth defender Conor Shaughnessy (18) scores, Portsmouth 3-2 Barnsley during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match bet

Conor Shaughnessy wins the League One title for Pompey in the 3-2 victory over Barnsley at Fratton Park in April 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Paddy Lane celebrates scoring against Lincoln in the Blues' final match of their League One title-winning season in April 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

2. April 2024

Paddy Lane celebrates scoring against Lincoln in the Blues' final match of their League One title-winning season in April 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Marlon Pack lifts the League One trophy at Pompey's double title celebrations on Southsea Common in May 2024. Picture: Jason Brown

3. May 2024

Marlon Pack lifts the League One trophy at Pompey's double title celebrations on Southsea Common in May 2024. Picture: Jason Brown Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The League One title winners celebrate at the end of their 2-0 success at Lincoln in the final match of the 2023-24 season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

4. April 2024

The League One title winners celebrate at the end of their 2-0 success at Lincoln in the final match of the 2023-24 season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Jason BrownPompeyPortsmouthJohn MousinhoFratton ParkLeague OneBlues
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice