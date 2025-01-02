The League One title brought a long-awaited return to the Championship after a 12-year absence amid wonderful Fratton Park scenes – and now the Blues are fighting to remain there.
Photographer Jason Brown has covered Pompey every step of the way, working for the club and The News, and capturing some magnificent memories.
Here’s a collection of 30 of his favourite Pompey men photos from 2024 – as chosen by himself...
1. Portsmouth defender Conor Shaughnessy (18) scores, Portsmouth 3-2 Barnsley during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match bet
Conor Shaughnessy wins the League One title for Pompey in the 3-2 victory over Barnsley at Fratton Park in April 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. April 2024
Paddy Lane celebrates scoring against Lincoln in the Blues' final match of their League One title-winning season in April 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
3. May 2024
Marlon Pack lifts the League One trophy at Pompey's double title celebrations on Southsea Common in May 2024. Picture: Jason Brown Photo: Jason Brown
4. April 2024
The League One title winners celebrate at the end of their 2-0 success at Lincoln in the final match of the 2023-24 season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
