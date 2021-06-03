Jack Whatmough is to leave Fratton Park this summer, with Wigan reportedly his destination. Picture: Joe Pepler

Certainly there was no discernible difference in the high standard of his performances, despite concerns following three operations on his left knee.

Indeed, the 24-year-old’s injury record is often brought up to balance discussions centering on his undoubted talent.

Yet the 2020-21 campaign would see Whatmough total his most games in a Pompey season.

In fact, he would comfortably have broken the 40-match barrier had he not been sidelined for seven fixtures through suspension.

Few would have anticipated the defender’s availability being impacted by red cards rather than injury.

As it was, there was a grade one hamstring tear in October and coronavirus in December. Hardly a campaign ravaged by injury issues.

Whatmough’s history, of course, will never leave him. It blunted a natural momentum towards the Championship and potentially even beyond.

By rights, the lad from Gosport should have departed Fratton Park long before this summer – and attracting a substantial fee in the process.

Instead, he has endured excruciating misfortune, battling back from injury set-back after set-back since breaking into the first-team aged 17.

Whatmough was introduced to us in November 2013 against Southend by caretaker boss Andy Awford, yet we had long heard the excited chatter surrounding his potential.

He should have totalled considerably more than his 136 appearances for Pompey. The reason he didn’t was never through lack of ability, questionable attitude or mental weakness.

Now it appears his time at Fratton Park is over, with Wigan reportedly the destination for a player who remains one of the finest centre-halves in League One.

Danny Cowley and Mark Catlin had previously conceded that Whatmough, along with Ben Close, Ryan Williams and Tom Naylor, would not be staying after missing the club's deadline to accept new deals.

Pompey’s playing budget has been reduced following coronavirus’ devastation of football finances. It meant all four were asked to take significant pay cuts.

As a consequence, the reality is the Blues could miss out, despite Cowley particularly keen to retain Close and Whatmough.

The players will, as ever, have their say in the future and no doubt put the record straight on the true extent of contractual terms offered by the Blues.

In the case of Whatmough, the destination of Wigan will be questioned by supporters, likewise how they managed to offer a better financial deal than Pompey.

The fact they presently have just six contracted senior players at the DW Stadium is significant. It’s a flexibility Cowley would dearly love.

Instead, before Liam Vincent’s arrival, a section of his playing budget has already been allocated to 13 first-team players, among them top earner John Marquis and fellow high wage recipients Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing.

No disrespect to the players concerned, yet it highlights the predicament Cowley finds himself in when challenged with bringing in around 10 players using remaining funds.

Not quite the case for Wigan, although boss Leam Richardson has offered fresh terms to nine of their out-of-contract performers, including ex-Pompey loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor.

It goes some way to explaining why the Latics possess more financial clout in the case of Whatmough, who also has a young family to support.

If indeed Wigan is the destination, then they will be landing themselves an outstanding League One performer, as Richardson well knows.

Whatmough was Pompey’s best defender last season. Had it not been for two suspensions, he should have been a prominent player of the season contender.

A player should not be defined by two red cards or netting an own goal double in a game, especially one who has featured 136 times during eight first-team seasons.

There was a time when Jack Whatmough was more highly regarded than Adam Webster, preferred ahead of Christian Burgess, and inhabiting the same England under-18 squad as Dele Alli and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

He’s still that same player. A Rolls-Royce of a defender.

