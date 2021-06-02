According to the BBC's Chris Wise, the defender has been offered a 'far more favourable' contract than what's been tabled by Pompey.

Whatmough has been offered fresh terms to extend his stay at Fratton Park and was regarded as head coach Danny Cowley’s out-of-contract priority.

However, the academy product – along with Tom Naylor, Ben Close and Ryan Williams – was offered a reduced deal.

Whatmough’s not been short of suitors, with Championship Luton previously eyeing a move, while Millwall were also rumoured to be keen.

However, Wise reports the 24-year-old has opted for the Blues' League One rivals Wigan.

Whatmough will reunite with Leam Richardson at the DW Stadium, who was Paul Cook's assistant manager when Pompey claimed the League Two title in 2017.

Wise wrote on Twitter: ‘I understand Jack Whatmough is set to sign for Wigan.

Jack Whatmough. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Sources in North-West suggest length of deal and financial package far more favourable than what was offered by #Pompey.