Favourite Pompey wide boys: Quarter-final draw revealed

Darren Anderton - does he get your vote over Ronan Curtis?

Vince Hilaire, Jack Froggatt, Darren Anderton, Ronan Curtis, Lomana LuaLua, Patrik Berger, Jamal Lowe and Jed Wallace are the remaining contenders in a tournament that began with 55 players.

This, in case you’ve missed the story so far, is the fourth in a series of five votes we’re running this season to crown unofficial fan favourites in each position.

David James, Linvoy Primus and Paul Merson have won the goalie, defender and midfield votes, with the strikers’ tournament still to come.

Already in this one for wide midfielders and wingers, we’ve lost some great ‘wide boys’ of Pompey’s past, with Steve Stone a shock early loser.

Others to go out include Peter Harris, Steve Wigley, Andres D’Alessandro, Preki, Kyle Bennett, Mark Chamberlain, Kal Naismith, Kevin O’Callaghan, Marcus Harness and Alan Rogers.

To vote in the remaining rounds follow me on Twitter – @stevebone1 – the quarter-finals will begin tonight (Sunday), with the semi-finals and final following later in the week.

Quarter-final draw...

Darren Anderton v Ronan Curtis

Jed Wallace v Jamal Lowe

Jack Froggatt v Vince Hilaire

Lomana Lualua v Patrik Berger

