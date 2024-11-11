That means there’s enough water under the bridge for Championship managers and pundits to form an opinion of John Mousinho’s side this term, as they look primed to emerge from a testing opening.
So, as we pause for the international break, we reflect on what figures around the second tiler have been saying about the Blues, as Fratton outsiders offer a revealing insight on the campaign to date.
1. What they've said about Pompey
From left to right: Paul Heckingbottom, Daniel Farke, Wayne Rooney and Scott Parker have all aired their views on Pompey this season.
2. Daniel Farke
‘I'm full of respect. If you are able to win League One and be a possession side with 97 points, you have the quality to play a solid role in the Championship.
3. Andy Hinchcliffe
‘It’s the fixture list, it’s been horrendous for them - but Stoke is the most worrying result this season.
‘Before a ball was kicked I thought it was a chance for them, but they just completely capitulated.
‘Conceding six in any game is bad, but to a team like Stoke was a big surprise.
‘The defeat and the manner of it - did the players down tools?
‘Watching the goals go in I think there was a lack of organisation and energy defensively. It wasn’t good enough.
‘Then they are a goal to the good against an Oxford side who came up with them - and they can’t hold on for the win there.
‘So again it’s confidence. It’s not just tough games and not winning them, that’s bad enough.
‘But getting beat 6-1 and then being ahead at home and drawing against a team who came up with you.
‘It’s another two weeks for John Mousinho to try to work some magic.
‘They have to put this section of the season to bed and try to improve, but, looking at their stats, it’s a real struggle to see where a win is going to come from.
‘It’s within their own dressing room. Don’t worry about the opposition, they have to say we clearly have to be better than we were against Stoke and Oxford.
‘It’s down to them, because they were a team who were fantastic in League One.
‘How quickly confidence can get eroded within nine games - it’s how quickly they can restore that.’
4. David James
‘I'm surprised at Portsmouth’s start to the season in The Championship.
‘It’s been a tough period for them returning to that level. In pre-season, I was optimistic that the club could potentially follow in the footsteps of Ipswich and secure back-to-back promotions, but they’ve hit a brick wall at the moment.
‘Am I confident that they can get their season back on track? Of course, I am.’
