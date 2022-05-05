Ruben Rodrigues is one of non-league football's hottest properties. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Fifteen of the hottest non-league talents who Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers & Co could plunder this summer

Danny Cowley revealed he and his recruitment team have been scouring the non-league game for its finest talent.

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:36 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 5:59 pm

Cowley and his staff were watching games this week as they look to execute a stated policy of signing talent on the rise this summer.

Well, we’ve been doing likewise to see where the next Jamal Lowe could be – and we’ve found 15 of the most promising talents who could be plucked from the game’s lower reaches and brought into League One this summer.

1. Alfie Rutherford

Released by Pompey, the striker has since turned out for Moneyfields, Hawks, Bognor, Eastbourne and this season has smashed in 30 goals for Dorking in the National League South. (Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)

2. Joe Sbarra

Dropped out of the league after playing for Burton but the 23-year-old has been making waves with Solihull Moors, where his stats mark him out as one of the cleverest passers in the National League. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

3. Will Wright

The 24-year-old is one of the best performing defenders in the National League this season with Dagenham & Redbridge. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Kabongo Tshimanga

The DR Congo man has smashed in 24 goals for Chestefield in the National League this season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

