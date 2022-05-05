Fifteen of the hottest non-league talents who Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers & Co could plunder this summer

Cowley and his staff were watching games this week as they look to execute a stated policy of signing talent on the rise this summer.
Well, we’ve been doing likewise to see where the next Jamal Lowe could be – and we’ve found 15 of the most promising talents who could be plucked from the game’s lower reaches and brought into League One this summer.
1. Alfie Rutherford
Released by Pompey, the striker has since turned out for Moneyfields, Hawks, Bognor, Eastbourne and this season has smashed in 30 goals for Dorking in the National League South. (Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)
Photo: Dave Haines 07708 405508
2. Joe Sbarra
Dropped out of the league after playing for Burton but the 23-year-old has been making waves with Solihull Moors, where his stats mark him out as one of the cleverest passers in the National League. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Photo: Michael Regan
3. Will Wright
The 24-year-old is one of the best performing defenders in the National League this season with Dagenham & Redbridge. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Kabongo Tshimanga
The DR Congo man has smashed in 24 goals for Chestefield in the National League this season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Photo: Lewis Storey