Final League One away attendance table show biggest fanbases out of Portsmouth, Bolton, Barnsley, Derby County & more

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 15th May 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 18:08 BST

Pompey will hope to continue enjoying maximum away support as they head back to the Championship

John Mousinho and the Pompey squad have continuously enjoyed some of the biggest support in League One this season. Just under 19,000 spectators attended Fratton Park every week to watch the Blues in their promotion-achieving campaign while they were well followed on the road to the likes of Charlton, Bolton and Carlisle as Pompey boasted one of the largest away fanbases in the league.

As they now prepare to take on a league, which sees some of club’s welcome over 40,000 fans, Mousinho will hope he can once again rely on the continuous aid of the faithful Blues when August comes around. Here is how Pompey’s average away attendances compared to their League One rivals in the 2023/24 season...

How Pompey's away attendance compares to their soon-to-be ex-rivals

1. Pompey fans on the road

How Pompey's away attendance compares to their soon-to-be ex-rivals Photo: Jason Brown

Average away attendances: 201

2. 24. Fleetwood Town

Average away attendances: 201 Photo: Ashley Allen

Average away attendance: 264

3. 23. Burton Albion

Average away attendance: 264 Photo: Getty Images

Average away attendance: 293

4. 22. Cheltenham Town

Average away attendance: 293 Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

