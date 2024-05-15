John Mousinho and the Pompey squad have continuously enjoyed some of the biggest support in League One this season. Just under 19,000 spectators attended Fratton Park every week to watch the Blues in their promotion-achieving campaign while they were well followed on the road to the likes of Charlton, Bolton and Carlisle as Pompey boasted one of the largest away fanbases in the league.
As they now prepare to take on a league, which sees some of club’s welcome over 40,000 fans, Mousinho will hope he can once again rely on the continuous aid of the faithful Blues when August comes around. Here is how Pompey’s average away attendances compared to their League One rivals in the 2023/24 season...
