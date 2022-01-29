Finally Portsmouth cup encounter to take place after four-month delay - but now at a different ground
After a delay of more than four months, Pompey are finally set to meet AFC Stoneham – at yet another different venue.
At the start of October, the sides were drawn to meet in the third round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.
The Blues had progressed following a penalty shoot-out triumph at Basingstoke Town in September.
Gassan Ahadme and Paul Downing both featured in that game. The fact they are no longer at Fratton Park emphasises the lengthy time difference between rounds.
Still, after several previous dates between Pompey and AFC Stoneham were called off through fixture clashes, now Wednesday, February 9 is pencilled in.
And there is an additional change – it will take place at AFC Stoneham.
With Pompey not keen to play on the non-leaguers’ artificial playing service, the game was originally switched to Fratton Park.
However, with the Blues entertaining Burton in League One the night before the rescheduled date, the Hampshire Senior Cup game has reverted to the Stoneham Football Complex in Eastleigh.
Considering the close proximity to a first-team match, clearly a youthful Pompey side will be fielded in the third-round game.
The winners of the tie are scheduled to travel to Farnborough in the quarter-finals on February 16.
Incidentally, Pompey and AFC Stoneham is the sole fixture left to play from the third-round stage.
While AFC Portchester are already through to the semi-finals, having beaten Hartley Wintney 1-0 earlier this month through Lee Wort’s strike.
Pompey are the only Premier League and Football League side left in the competition, with Bournemouth eliminated by Farnborough and Southampton not having entered.
The Blues’ maiden visit to AFC Stoneham’s Stoneham Lane home kicks off at 7.45pm and is priced at £6 adults and £3 concessions.
Stoneham, who are nicknamed The Purples, are presently third from bottom in the Wessex League Premier Division.
