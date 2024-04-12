Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho admitted he faces tough selection calls at Bolton as he considers letting Kusini Yengi loose in the potential title decider.

The Australian international is straining at the leash to feature at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, after giving one of the division’s top defenders in Ricardo Santos a tough night last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yengi shone was on the scoresheet as he produced a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-0 win at Fratton Park.

The 25-year-old was used along with Colby Bishop in the 3-1 win over Shrewsbury last weekend, with Mousinho having to decide whether to continue with both me or use one or the other in a huge clash against Ian Evatt’s men.

Mousinho said: ‘Kusini’s always firmly in our thoughts. He is when we’re selecting any side.

‘We’re very lucky to have two centre-forwards in that position, who are firing and we have ‘Christian Saydee who we brought in as a forward firing as a number 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘And for the first time we started with Christian and Colby last weekend, which gives us a fantastic added option when we’re looking to try to fit these players in.

‘Having the likes of Kas around, and how good he’s been this season, means he’s definitely in our thoughts for the weekend.’

The striking call is not the only tough decision facing Mousinho, with who starts in midfield and a right-back other areas of focus.

Meanwhile, the likes of Josh Martin, Ben Stevenson and Ryley Towler missed out on a place in the squad last weekend, with Tino Anjorin and Tom Lowery both likely in contention for Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘We left a couple out at the weekend. It’s always a tough decision, but we’ve gone through quite a few games where we’ve only been able to name the 18 fit pros we’ve had.

‘We’ve been really lucky that we’ve been able to do that and we’ve had a decent squad to cover the injuries we’ve had.

‘We’ve got a few more bodies back at the minute, which makes team selection difficult and it makes squad selection difficult.

‘We’re leaving some really good players out of the squad, and that has been a hallmark of what we’ve been trying to achieve with the squad and how we’ve built things.