There’s a new twist in the League One promotion race, with Lee Bowyer the latest manager to be linked with the vacant manager’s job at QPR.

According to the Evening Standard, the 42-year-old, whose Charlton side sits fifth in the table – four points behind third-place Pompey – has been ‘sounded out’ by the Hoops after they parted company with Steve McClaren on Monday.

The Addicks’ progress under Bowyer had reportedly impressed those at Loftus Road, with the south London side having all but secured a play-off place.

They currently sit six points clear of Doncaster, who occupy the final play-off position, and 12 clear of seventh-placed Peterborough.

Charlton are unbeaten in eight games – including a 2-1 victory over Pompey at The Valley at the start of March.

That result saw the Blues fall eight points behind second-placed Barnsley, although that gap has since been reduced to five points, with Kenny Jackett’s side having a game in hand on the Tykes.

The Pompey boss has also seen his name mentioned in discussions regarding the QPR manager’s job.

R’s legend Kevin Gallen told Sky Sports on Monday that Jackett would be a great fit for for the position.

The Blues manager was assistant to Ian Holloway at Loftus Road between 2001-2004.

He’s currently priced at 12/1 to replace McClaren, with Bowyer at 5/1.

Former Pompey midfielder Tim Shrewood remains the bookies’ favourite.

He’s been out of work since leaving Aston Villa in 2015.

Charlton are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Plymouth.

The Blues face Wycombe at Adams Park, while fourth-placed Sunderland go to.Accrington on Wednesday before facing Rochdale at Spotland.

League leaders Luton are at home to Blackpool, with Barnsley at Burton.