The 2,121 Blues supporters who attended the draw against AFC Wimbledon would have noticed a section of seating had already been removed from the stand.

Indeed, the focus of the £11m project has now shifted to the Milton End after the project on the North and South Stands was completed well ahead of schedule.

The redevelopment of the away end has been brought forward from May 2023 after earlier improvements to the 123-year-old ground were finished in the summer.

This will see the all-seater stand rebuild, holding up to 3,200 supporters – which will include 32 disabled seats.

With the upgrades seeing an increase of 400 seats to the Milton End, the overall capacity of Fratton Park will climb to more than 20,000.

Pompey boast an impressive average attendance of more than 18,000 already this season, but that number will once-again drop like last term as work continues on the stadium.

The renovation to the ground has been pencilled for completion by the summer of 2024, with a new-look South Stand television gantry also on the agenda.

Work started on the Milton End on Monday.

More than half a block of seats have been removed in the southern section of the Milton End.

