Pompey have had another five of their Championship fixtures selected by Sky Sports for live TV coverage.

The Blues’ Fratton Park games against Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry have been selected by the broadcaster. Both the Oxford and Coventry matches on October 5 and December 21 (both Saturday’s) have been allocated 12.30pm kick-off times. However, the Sheff Wed game - originally scheduled for Saturday, October 26 (3pm) - will now take place on the Friday night before, with an 8pm kick-off time.

The kick-off dates and times of Pompey’s away trips to Derby and Sunderland have also been altered by the Sky Sports announcement.

Instead of Saturday, December 14, the Blues’ trip to Pride Park will now take place on Friday, December 13 (8pm). Pompey’s game at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light will now be played on Sunday, January 5, with the game pushed back 24 hours.

Pompey’s midweek visit to Plymouth on Tuesday, November 5, was set to be broadcast live anyway, but will now kick-off at a slightly later time of 8pm after being upgraded to the Sky Sports Football channel.

Games with Leeds, Luton and West Brom have already been moved for television reasons, with both the EFL and Sky Sports committed to giving fans the relevant information a lot earlier than previous seasons.

All Pompey games due to be shown on Sky up until January are below:

Saturday, August 10: Leeds (A) 12.30pm Sky Sports+

Saturday, August 17: Luton (H) 12.30pm Sky Sports+

Sunday, September 15: West Brom (H) 3pm Sky Sports Football

Saturday, October 5: Oxford (H) 12.30pm Sky Sports+

Friday, October 25: Sheffield Wednesday (H) 8pm Sky Sports Football

Tuesday, November 5: Plymouth (A) 8pm Sky Sports Football

Friday, December 13: Derby (A) 8pm Sky Sports Football

Saturday, December 21: Coventry (H) 12.30pm Sky Sports Football