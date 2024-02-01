Five signed - but Portsmouth chasing one final target amid impressive January transfer window
Owen Moxon became the Blues' fifth signing of the transfer window earlier today
Pompey are chasing a possible sixth signing of the window as the clock ticks down on transfer deadline day.
Earlier today, the anticipated arrival of Owen Moxon from Carlisle was confirmed, signing on a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.
However, the Blues are working hard on another potential recruit ahead of the 11pm deadline.
With Moxon joining Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Callum Lang and Tom McIntyre to challenge for first-team places, Pompey also remain keen on looking to the future.
That has prompted attention being turned towards securing a player with potential, rather than somebody to impact this season’s promotion push.
The News understands sporting director Rich Hughes is chasing a permanent deal for a rising talent, very much seen as one to effect the first-team after this term.
As it stands, with negotiations ongoing to secure the youngster, it represents the Blues’ last transfer interest in the current window.
Meanwhile, Denver Hume remains in talks over a switch to Grimsby, potentially bringing an end to his two years on the south coast.
However, there aren’t expected to be any more departures as the January window reaches its conclusion.