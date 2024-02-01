Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are chasing a possible sixth signing of the window as the clock ticks down on transfer deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Blues are working hard on another potential recruit ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Pompey are hoping to complete one final signing of the transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With Moxon joining Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Callum Lang and Tom McIntyre to challenge for first-team places, Pompey also remain keen on looking to the future.

That has prompted attention being turned towards securing a player with potential, rather than somebody to impact this season’s promotion push.

The News understands sporting director Rich Hughes is chasing a permanent deal for a rising talent, very much seen as one to effect the first-team after this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, with negotiations ongoing to secure the youngster, it represents the Blues’ last transfer interest in the current window.

Meanwhile, Denver Hume remains in talks over a switch to Grimsby, potentially bringing an end to his two years on the south coast.