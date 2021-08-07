Fleetwood 0 Portsmouth 1: RECAP as season gets off to winning start under Cowleys

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

The Danny Cowley era begins in earnest as the Blues make the long trip to the north west to taken on the Cod Army at Highbury Stadium (3pm).

Cowley’s men will be backed by around 1,000 travelling supporters for the opener, but if you haven’t been able to make it to the game we’ve got you covered.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us for all the build-up to the clash as we discuss the talking points and bring you video reaction and analysis.

The team news will be in at 2pm as we dissect Cowley’s selection and bring you more insight and video as the players prepare for action.

Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary and reaction as Pompey go in search of three points from the curtain-raiser.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.