Fleetwood 0 Portsmouth 1: RECAP as season gets off to winning start under Cowleys

The League One campaign is finally upon us as Pompey open the season at Fleetwood Town.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 5:04 pm
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

The Danny Cowley era begins in earnest as the Blues make the long trip to the north west to taken on the Cod Army at Highbury Stadium (3pm).

Cowley’s men will be backed by around 1,000 travelling supporters for the opener, but if you haven’t been able to make it to the game we’ve got you covered.

Join us for all the build-up to the clash as we discuss the talking points and bring you video reaction and analysis.

The team news will be in at 2pm as we dissect Cowley’s selection and bring you more insight and video as the players prepare for action.

Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary and reaction as Pompey go in search of three points from the curtain-raiser.

LIVE Fleetwood Town 0 Portsmouth 1

Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:54

  • Brown opens scoring (60)
  • Five debuts - no Harrison or Jacobs
  • Pompey backed by 1,000 travelling fans
  • Teen Harry Jewitt-White on bench
  • Williams withdrawn with injury before kick-off
Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:54

Full-time: Fleetwood 0 Pompey 1

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:53

90+3

Flag up for Fleetwood offside

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:53

90+3

Brown clears the long throw

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:52

90+3

Long throw from Fleetwood coming up...

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:51

90+2

Harness off for Johnson

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:50

90

Johnson being readied

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:50

Three minutes’ stoppage time

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:49

89

Promising Pompey attack ends with Harness’ cross blocked

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:47

87

Pompey break two on one with Hackett-Fairchild but Curtis stupidly strays offside from a ricocheted pass

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:44

84

Pompey coach Simon Bassey just got a yellow for mouthing off to the officials

PompeyLeague One