The former Birmingham winger suffered a knee ligament injury last month, ruling him out for the season.

He then caught coronavirus, along with Pompey team-mates Ellis Harrison and Haji Mnoga.

That new blow dictated his scheduled knee operation had to be delayed until free of the disease.

Jayden Reid has been ruled out for the season after damaging knee ligaments at Kenilworth Road during pre-season. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

As it stands, Reid has still to undergo surgery, while, crucially, his contract expires next summer.

But, with the club holding a 12-month option, Cowley insists they will ‘do the right thing’ by the 20-year-old.

He told The News: ‘Jayden’s operation has been put back because he picked Covid up, the poor boy.

‘He’s had one thing after the other.

‘With cruciate injuries, you have to be able to extend the knee at the knee joint before they operate. So we’re just trying to get the inflammation down before we can start the operation.

‘As it’s a nine-month injury he isn’t going to make it back for this season anyway.

‘It’s a real shame because he gives us a nice bit of space and athleticism. He’s had terrible luck, it’s frustrating.

‘I will certainly hope the club will look after him, he has a year with an option.

‘We anticipate that happening. For me, it is always to do the right thing for my players.’

Reid was last month handed a Pompey deal after impressing while on trial in pre-season.

However, just four days after signing his contract, he sustained knee ligament damage during a substitute appearance in a friendly at Luton.

Reid was not able to continue, with Ronan Curtis, who had previously been substituted, coming back onto the field to replace him.

Certainly the ex-Manchester United and Swansea youth product had caught the eye during pre-season with the Blues.

It was his run and pass which set up the equaliser in the 3-3 friendly draw at Bristol City scored by Marlee Francois.

Francois had been borrowed by Pompey from the Robins for the final 30 minutes after being left with 10 fit players.

Reid had been among a flood of pre-season signings, yet just a handful have done enough to earn stays for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

Reid, Gassan Ahadme, Kieron Freeman and Louis Thompson have successfully impressed following trials, with Ahadme granted a season-long loan from Norwich.

