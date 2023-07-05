The Green Devils have announced the appointment of the first female head coach in the English men's game after confirming Hannah Dingley as their new interim boss.

The 39-year-old has taken charge on a caretaker basis after the departure of former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson on Tuesday.

She has spent four years at the New Lawn as a coach and remains the only woman in charge of a men’s EFL academy side.

As well as that, Dingley also initiated the launch of the Forest Green Rovers Girls Academy in 2021, which mirrors the set up of the men’s squad.

Her appointment comes a month before Pompey take on the Green Devils in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, August 8.

She becomes the first female head coach in the EFL, but it remains to be seen how long she will take charge for.

Forest Green owner Dale Vince believes Dingley deserved the chance to prove herself in the men’s game and insisted the decision was based on merit.

He told the official club website: ‘Hannah was the natural choice to be first-team interim Head Coach - she’s done a fantastic job leading our Academy and is well aligned with the values of the club.

‘It’s perhaps telling for the men’s game that in making this appointment on merit, we’ll break new ground - and Hannah will be the first female Head Coach in English (men’s) football.’

Dingley is set to lead Forest Green into the new campaign, which will see her side appear in League Two following their relegation from League One.

This saw the Gloucestershire outfit finish bottom of the division on 27 points, 19 points from safety and picked up just one win in 18 games under Ferguson.

Nonetheless, the 39-year-old revealed her excitement to head the Greens in pre-season and into the new term.

Dingley added: ‘I’m really excited for this next step of my career. Pre-season has just begun and the full season kicks off very soon. It’s an exciting time in football.