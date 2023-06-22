It's a Carabao Cup reunion for some at Portsmouth after learning their first-round opponents
John Mousinho’s men have today been drawn against Forest Green Rovers, with the first-round clash scheduled for the New Lawn in the week commencing August 7.
The fixture against the League Two side also represents reunions for new signing Ben Stevenson and sporting director Rich Hughes.
Midfielder Stevenson this week joined the Blues on a two-year deal following his Rovers release in the aftermath of last season’s relegation.
While Hughes left as Forest Green's director of football in October to take up a role in the Fratton Park hierarchy.
It represents the second match of the 2023-24 campaign for Mousinho’s side, after previously learning they will face Bristol Rovers in the opening game of the League One season (August 5).
Pompey were last year eliminated in the second round of the Carabao Cup following a 3-2 defeat at Newport County in August 2022.
In the opening round, they pulled off an impressive 3-0 triumph at Championship side Cardiff.
Meanwhile, in Group E of the EFL Trophy, the Blues will come up against Fulham Under-21s, Gillingham and Leyton Orient.