Forest Green Rovers' director of football and ex-Everton and Wigan man is strong contender for Portsmouth job

Forest Green Rovers’ Richard Hughes has emerged as a strong contender for Pompey’s director of football role.

By Neil Allen
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 8:02 pm

The Blues are in the process of finalising the position they believe is pivotal to the club’s off-field progress.

The News understands Hughes has been interviewed by the Fratton Park hierarchy and remains under serious consideration.

Pompey are tight-lipped over when their preferred appointment will be announced, yet are hoping to make an announcement imminently.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

Certainly Hughes is a leading candidate, having impressed as director of football at League Two champions Forest Green.

Rovers secured the title on Saturday ahead of Exeter on goal difference, following a 2-2 draw at Mansfield.

Hughes, who is not the former Pompey player of the same name, has been a central figure during the club establishing itself as a Football League force after leaving the non-league game.

Initially joining them as Forest’s first head of recruitment in May 2018, he was promoted to director of football in October 2019.

Pompey are closing in on appointing a new director of football. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

During that time they have twice finished in the League Two play-offs, before this season’s automatic promotion.

Hughes left as Everton’s Academy recruitment officer to join Rovers, while previously spent almost two-and-a-half years at Wigan until October 2017.

A lengthy footballing CV also details 18-months as a Burnley scout, while also having worked as an analyst at Stoke, Macclesfield and Tamworth.

Pompey have been seeking a head of football operations since Roberto Gagliardi’s exit at the end of February.

However, Andy Cullen has previously revealed he is open to adopting a different title to reflect a more powerful role.

The other Richard Hughes made 165 appearances for Pompey from June 2002 until June 2011 and is presently technical director at Bournemouth.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.

PompeyBluesPortsmouthWiganAndy Cullen