The Blues are in the process of finalising the position they believe is pivotal to the club’s off-field progress.

The News understands Hughes has been interviewed by the Fratton Park hierarchy and remains under serious consideration.

Pompey are tight-lipped over when their preferred appointment will be announced, yet are hoping to make an announcement imminently.

Certainly Hughes is a leading candidate, having impressed as director of football at League Two champions Forest Green.

Rovers secured the title on Saturday ahead of Exeter on goal difference, following a 2-2 draw at Mansfield.

Hughes, who is not the former Pompey player of the same name, has been a central figure during the club establishing itself as a Football League force after leaving the non-league game.

Initially joining them as Forest’s first head of recruitment in May 2018, he was promoted to director of football in October 2019.

During that time they have twice finished in the League Two play-offs, before this season’s automatic promotion.

Hughes left as Everton’s Academy recruitment officer to join Rovers, while previously spent almost two-and-a-half years at Wigan until October 2017.

A lengthy footballing CV also details 18-months as a Burnley scout, while also having worked as an analyst at Stoke, Macclesfield and Tamworth.

Pompey have been seeking a head of football operations since Roberto Gagliardi’s exit at the end of February.

However, Andy Cullen has previously revealed he is open to adopting a different title to reflect a more powerful role.

The other Richard Hughes made 165 appearances for Pompey from June 2002 until June 2011 and is presently technical director at Bournemouth.

