For Brandon Haunstrup is also poised for silverware as Kilmarnock close in on an instant return to the Scottish Premiership.

The left-back departed Fratton Park in the summer of 2020 seeking regular first-team football.

Having emerged through Pompey’s Academy and made 57 appearances, scoring once, the youngster from Waterlooville had grown frustrated at the lack of opportunities.

As a free agent, he opted to switch to Kilmarnock on a two-year deal – only to suffer relegation in his maiden season.

However, since Derek McInnes’ appointment in January – Haunstrup’s third manager at Killie – they have rallied impressively.

Having amassed 19 points from the last 24 available, Kilmarnock are five points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.

With five matches to play, their closest rivals are Arbroath, with both sides set to meet in the penultimate match of the campaign on April 22.

Waterlooville's Brandon Haunstrup made 57 appearances for Pompey before joining Kilmarnock in the summer of 2020. Picture: Joe Pepler

Haunstrup has been a regular when available, contributing to the division’s best defensive record, with 22 goals conceded in 31 fixtures.

However, the 25-year-old has been sidelined for their last eight games following a calf injury sustained against Ayr in February.

Regardless, Kilmarnock’s fine form has continued, with four successive victories putting them in pole position for the title as they head into the final month.

Haunstrup has totalled 58 games and one goal since joining, thereby already amassing more appearances than he made in five Fratton Park seasons after making his August 2015 debut.

Brandon Haunstrup and his Kilmarnock team-mates are closing in on the Scottish Championship title. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

That arrived in the Capital One Cup under Paul Cook, with the Blues running out 2-1 winners over Championship Derby.

Certainly his decision to move to Rugby Park to experience regular first-team football has paid off, irrespective of a disappointing opening season.

Last term, Killie were relegated following play-off defeat to Dundee, ending 28 years in the Scottish Premiership.

Haunstrup netted his only goal for the club in a first-leg defeat, while was substituted after 33 minutes in the second leg, by which stage they were already trailing 2-0.

Yet this season could end up with silverware – and a return to facing Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Co.

