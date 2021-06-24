Pompey visited Wigan in April. They are scheduled to return on August 28 following the release of League One fixtures. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

For Danny Cowley’s side will face four of their promotion rivals inside the opening 11 fixtures.

No gentle easing in for a squad which will surely be unrecognisable from last season. Certainly no settling-in period or time to gel for what we hope will be many new faces.

Instead, the Blues will face Doncaster, Wigan, Charlton and Sunderland in their first 11 matches of the campaign.

To add to the agony, three of those are away from Fratton Park.

It signifies a testing opening for Cowley’s men, who themselves will enter the season very much as an unknown quantity, such is the rebuild required.

With only Liam Vincent and Clark Robertson through the door so far, it is pointless even attempting to guess the line-up for the opening day’s trip to Fleetwood.

Nonetheless, clearly Wigan, Charlton and Sunderland will be a force this season and certainties to be among promotion candidates.

As for Doncaster, they’re always in and around the play-offs, while now have Richie Wellens in charge with Ben Close in their midfield.

Expect them to once more remain a threat to Pompey in the season ahead.

By September 25, the Blues will have visited Doncaster (August 21), Wigan (August 28) and Charlton (September 25), emphasising their difficult start.

At least the October 2 encounter with Sunderland is at Fratton Park, representing the 11th match of their League One programme.

Of course, there are other testing matches at the start of the season.

MK Dons outplayed Pompey in both encounters between the teams last term, although left Fratton Park empty handed.

Finishing 13th, Russell Martin has created an improving side capable of dominating games with possession and playing attractive football.

Pompey are booked in to visit Stadium MK – the scene of a 1-0 defeat in April – on September 11.

Burton were a resurgent force following Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s arrival, the Dutchman performing a magnificent job in dragging them clear of relegation trouble.

They finished the League One season strongly and, having added ex-Pompey midfielder Bryn Morris to their ranks, will host Cowley’s troops on September 28.

Also keep an eye on Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury, with those in football claiming the Shrews have a very competitive budget for the season ahead.

We wait to see how their summer recruitment pans out, yet they did have the ambition to try to tempt Jack Whatmough to the New Meadow and are presently chasing Sam Vokes.

It’s a Fratton Park return for Cotterill on Tuesday, August 17, representing Pompey’s second league home game.

Other opposition during those opening 11 matches are Fleetwood (August 7), Crewe (August 14), Plymouth (September 4) and Cambridge United (September 18).

It adds up to a challenging beginning for Cowley as he attempts to transform Pompey into a side capable of promotion rather than the play-off candidates they were under Kenny Jackett.

