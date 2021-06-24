Pompey will travel to Fleetwood on the opening day of the 2021-22 League One season. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

Danny Cowley’s men must negotiate the 550-mile round trip for the August 7 opening of the League One season.

The Blues and their supporters will certainly be clocking up the mileage during the opening month of the campaign.

For Fleetwood, Doncaster (August 21) and Wigan (August 28) represent the first three league away games.

The maiden guests to Fratton Park in League One are Crewe (August 14), followed by Shrewsbury (August 17).

That ensures two of the Blues’ opening three league fixtures take place at home.

Of the other matches, Oxford United visit Fratton Park on Boxing Day, with a New Year’s Day trip to Cambridge United.

The Blues face Sunderland at Fratton Park on October 2, with the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light taking place on January 22.

While the League One season ends with a first trip to Hillsborough since November 2002.

Pompey venture to Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, April 30, following the Owls’ relegation from the Championship.

Although among the less attractive fixtures will be the December 29 trip to Plymouth, albeit largely through being scheduled for a Wednesday evening.

There are also midweek away games at Burton (September 28), Lincoln (November 23) and Shrewsbury (February 22).

While the Easter period sees Lincoln visit Fratton Park on Good Friday (April 15), with a trip to Morecambe on Bank Holiday Monday (April 18).

