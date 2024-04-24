Forgotten ex-Portsmouth and Sunderland man pulls off rescue act with League Two survival
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pompey may be heading to the Championship, but one of this season’s squad has just helped his side stay in the Football League.
Denver Hume departed Fratton Park in February by mutual consent in favour of regular first-team football at Grimsby.
Although without a Blues league appearance this term, the left-back had started two Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures.
He joined a Mariners team languishing in 20th in League Two and worryingly slipping towards the trapdoor into non-league.
However, on Saturday they secured their safety with a late 2-0 win over Swindon, through goals from Liam Smith and Donovan Wilson.
As a substitute, Hume was on the pitch for both, having recently lost his starting spot after serving a one-match ban.
Nonetheless, he has mostly been a regular at left wing-back for David Artell since his arrival, totalling 15 appearances, of which 12 have been starts.
He scored in a crucial 3-0 win at Crewe earlier this month, representing a first goal for any club since May 2021, when he netted for Sunderland at Plymouth.
Having signed a six-month deal at Grimsby, Hume will be a free agent this summer, with his future unclear.
Yet his spell in Lincolnshire has undoubtedly put himself back in the shop window following a dismal two years at Fratton Park.
Signed by Danny Cowley for £200,000 from Sunderland in January 2022, he made just 31 appearances as he initially struggled with injury and then found himself overlooked for team selection.
After recovering from a serious back injury, he lined-up for Pompey against Spurs in a 1-0 FA Cup defeat in January 2023 under caretaker boss Simon Bassey.
However, he’d make just more six appearances following John Mousinho’s arrival as head coach, including a sole league start against Morecambe in April 2023.
Despite being fit for the 2023-24 campaign, Hume was behind Connor Ogilvie and Jack Sparkes for a left-back role and was included in just three squads.
Having turned down a switch to Grimsby last summer, along with Swindon, the 25-year-old finally left Fratton Park in February for the League Two outfit.
Now Pompey are off to the Championship - and Hume could be looking for another club this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.