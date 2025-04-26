The Blues had fallen behind to Callum Paterson’s ninth-minute opener, but soon responded through Harvey Blair’s first goal for the club on a rare start.
With little on the game, unsurprisingly it wasn’t a great watch, fading out into a 1-1 draw, as Pompey made it successive away games undefeated.
And here are our player ratings...
1. Ben Killip - 7
The forgotten January signing was surprisingly preferred to Schmid, representing his Pompey debut. Pulled off a good stop from Musaba’s 50th-minute strike and one calm moment in the first half when he controlled the ball and passed it out show he is comfortable in possession. Encouraging debut. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Terry Devlin - 8 - MOM
With Williams injured, was preferred to Swanson at right-back. Produced one tremendous 56th-minute block to deny the Owls a certain goal and also defended excellently against Musaba on occasions. Had a great season. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Rob Atkinson - 7
Dominant as ever in the air, while produced one excellent covering tackle in the second half. Pompey’s defence is so much better with the loanee in it. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
(Replaced by Regan Poole on 46 mins) Resumed his central-defensive partnership with Atkinson for the first time since February. Won several key headers and his passing ability always makes a difference. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
