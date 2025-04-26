Harvey Blair opened his account for Pompey in the 1-1 draw.Harvey Blair opened his account for Pompey in the 1-1 draw.
'Forgotten signing did well, What a moment for the lad, Unrecognisable': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Sheffield Wednesday

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 26th Apr 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 17:41 BST
Pompey ended their season on the road with a point at Sheffield Wednesday in a forgettable fixture.

The Blues had fallen behind to Callum Paterson’s ninth-minute opener, but soon responded through Harvey Blair’s first goal for the club on a rare start.

With little on the game, unsurprisingly it wasn’t a great watch, fading out into a 1-1 draw, as Pompey made it successive away games undefeated.

And here are our player ratings...

The forgotten January signing was surprisingly preferred to Schmid, representing his Pompey debut. Pulled off a good stop from Musaba’s 50th-minute strike and one calm moment in the first half when he controlled the ball and passed it out show he is comfortable in possession. Encouraging debut.

1. Ben Killip - 7

The forgotten January signing was surprisingly preferred to Schmid, representing his Pompey debut. Pulled off a good stop from Musaba’s 50th-minute strike and one calm moment in the first half when he controlled the ball and passed it out show he is comfortable in possession. Encouraging debut. Photo: Jason Brown

With Williams injured, was preferred to Swanson at right-back. Produced one tremendous 56th-minute block to deny the Owls a certain goal and also defended excellently against Musaba on occasions. Had a great season.

2. Terry Devlin - 8 - MOM

With Williams injured, was preferred to Swanson at right-back. Produced one tremendous 56th-minute block to deny the Owls a certain goal and also defended excellently against Musaba on occasions. Had a great season. Photo: Jason Brown

Dominant as ever in the air, while produced one excellent covering tackle in the second half. Pompey’s defence is so much better with the loanee in it.

3. Rob Atkinson - 7

Dominant as ever in the air, while produced one excellent covering tackle in the second half. Pompey’s defence is so much better with the loanee in it. Photo: Jason Brown

(Replaced by Regan Poole on 46 mins) Resumed his central-defensive partnership with Atkinson for the first time since February. Won several key headers and his passing ability always makes a difference.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

(Replaced by Regan Poole on 46 mins) Resumed his central-defensive partnership with Atkinson for the first time since February. Won several key headers and his passing ability always makes a difference. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

