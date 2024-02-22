Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth’s promotion push continues this weekend with an away trip to League One strugglers Charlton Athletic. The Addicks were expected to push for promotion after last season’s 10th place finish, but they have instead spent most of the season looking over their shoulder at the drop zone.

Portsmouth will be the favourites to take all three points, but will need to be at their best against a team that has shown signs of improvement in recent draws against Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers.

Ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures we take a look at all the main headlines from the division - including a managerial departure and a Wembley warning for Peterborough United.

League One strugglers begin search for their third manager

League One strugglers Cambridge United are on the hunt for their third manager of the season after the departure of Neil Harris.

The former Millwall boss has agreed to return to the Den to replace sacked head coach Joe Edwards. Harris, who spent four years as Lions boss from 2015 until 2019, faces a battle to keep the South East London side in the Championship.

The 46-year-old leaves Cambridge after just two months in the dugout. He joined the League One outfit shortly after his departure from Gillingham in League Two. This means that he has now managed in three different divisions within the same season. Harris had a record of five wins, three draws and six defeats from his 14 games in charge of Cambridge.

The U’s are now looking for their third manager of the season. Assistant head coach Barry Corr, supported by Kevin Betsy, will take charge of this weekend’s game against Peterborough United.

The Yorkshire Post reports that the former Southend United star is the favourite to succeed Harris on a permanent basis at odds of 5/1 with BetVictor. He is followed closely by former Barnsley boss Michael Duff at 6/1.

Peterborough United boss sends Wembley warning to players

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has urged his players not to let the chance of winning a Wembley final ‘slip by’ after their 3-0 victory over Blackpool in the EFL trophy.

The Posh have been paired with Wycombe Wanderers in the final and Ferguson is determined to emulate their 2024 triumph, which occurred during the second of Ferguson’s three previous stints in charge.

He said: “It’s been building up and I kept saying to the players back in the group stage. ‘It’s worth it in the end, just get through these games.’

“We knew it would be a tough game (against Blackpool) and spoke in the hotel about having your families at Wembley watching you when you come out of that tunnel.