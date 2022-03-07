The 53-year-old is stepping down from his role as lead professional development phase (PDP) coach at the season’s end.

Daish, who last week informed the club’s youngsters of his decision, has spent almost five years at Fratton Park.

He has since worked as assistant manager at Weymouth and is presently employed in Bournemouth’s Academy.

Now former Hawks joint-manager Daish has also quit Fratton Park.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international is a well-respected figure within Pompey’s Academy, having arrived in the summer of 2017.

It represented a return home for the retired central defender, who hails from Leigh Park and began his footballing career with the Blues, making three appearances.

Professional development phase coach Liam Daish is leaving Pompey's Academy after almost five years. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The former Oak Park School pupil later represented Cambridge United, Birmingham and Coventry.

Daish entered management at the end of his playing days, working alongside Mick Jenkins at the Hawks for four years, before spending time at Welling, Ebbsfleet and Nuneaton Town.

He recently oversaw Pompey’s Hampshire Senior Cup progress, with a youthful side losing out in the quarter-finals at Farnborough last month.

