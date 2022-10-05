Former Charlton and West Ham youngster is ready to seize Portsmouth League One chance after another impressive cup display
Jay Mingi admits he’s ready to seize his Pompey moment when he’s given his League One chance.
Regular game time has come at a premium for the 21-year-old this term with Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Joe Morrell so far favoured ahead of the youngster.
This has seen the former West Ham academy star instead start all of the Blues’ fixtures in cup competitions to date, while making seven appearances off the bench in the league.
Although a settled position in Pompey’s starting XI could still be in the distance, Mingi admits he needs regular game time in order to continue his development.
Yet, the midfielder understands that could prove hard to come by with the Blues’ current strong form in League One.
He told The News: ‘I’ve needed minutes this season, coming out here and getting a good run-out is definitely good for my fitness, my development and was a good evening as a whole.
‘I don’t play as much, I don’t play week-in week-out, so when I come out here and play I have to seize the opportunity and be ready to go at any time.
‘Even when I’m on the bench, I have to be ready and seize that chance in the league when it comes around.
‘Games like today are really good for my confidence. Playing good football you want to enjoy it and live in that moment over and over again.
‘Right now, it’s always putting the team first and they’re flying but I’m just happy to be a part of the journey.
‘I would love to get more minutes but the team are doing well and I just enjoy coming on and helping them as much as I can.’
During the second-half of Pompey’s 5-0 rout of Aston Villa’s under-21s, Mingi was surprisingly moved to centre-back as Sean Raggett was withdrawn at half-time.
Although he had never appeared for the Blues in the heart of the defence, the midfielder admitted it was nothing new to him having featured there at West Ham and Charlton.
‘I’ve played centre-back plenty of times.’ He followed.
‘I first played there when I was at West Ham and then again at Charlton so I can do it.
‘I've just never had that opportunity here. It was good, I felt comfortable and it was never in doubt.’