Danny Cowley’s men welcome Aston Villa’s under-21’s side in their second group stage game of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.

The Blues missed out on an extra bonus point in their opening game of the competition as they drew 2-2 to Crawley before losing 6-5 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Tony Carss’ youngsters fell to a 2-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon and currently sit bottom of Southern Group B, with both sides looking to pick up their first win in the tournament.

Pompey are expected to ring the changes for this evening’s tie, with a mixture of players desperate for game time included alongside some younger faces.

