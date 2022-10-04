RECAP as Portsmouth put five past Aston Villa's under-21s to pick up first Papa John's Trophy win
Pompey return to action at Fratton Park this evening as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Ipswich on Saturday.
Danny Cowley’s men welcome Aston Villa’s under-21’s side in their second group stage game of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.
The Blues missed out on an extra bonus point in their opening game of the competition as they drew 2-2 to Crawley before losing 6-5 on penalties.
Meanwhile, Tony Carss’ youngsters fell to a 2-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon and currently sit bottom of Southern Group B, with both sides looking to pick up their first win in the tournament.
Most Popular
-
1
RECAP as Portsmouth put five past Aston Villa's under-21s to pick up first Papa John's Trophy win
-
2
Portsmouth v Aston Villa U21s: Predicted Blues starting XI as Danny Cowley prepares to make wholesale changes - Picture gallery
-
3
Portsmouth announce ticketing strategy for south-coast derby fixture against Southampton at Fratton Park
Pompey are expected to ring the changes for this evening’s tie, with a mixture of players desperate for game time included alongside some younger faces.
Joe Pigott is one name that will be on the team sheet after he missed Saturday’s trip to Ipswich and could also return along with Zak Swanson, Jay Mingi, and Josh Oluwayemi.
Follow the action from Fratton Park as we provide team news, build-up and video before live commentary when we get under way from 7.45pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Aston Villa U21
Key Events
- Pompey eyeing first win of Papa John’s Trophy campaign.
- Danny Cowley makes 10 changes from Ipswich loss.
- The Blues drew 2-2 at Crawley in their opening game but missed out on a penalty shootout bonus point.
Full-time
Pompey put five past Aston Villa’s under-21s as they pick up their first win in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.
Two minutes added on at the end here.
Cries of shoot jokingly ring around Fratton despite the Blues controlling the ball in their half!
Ryan Tunnicliffe has been given the man-of-the-match award by the sponsors!!
Oluwayemi comes and collects a cross and has looked in command of his box throughout the game.
Hume and Mingi come off for academy youngsters Brian Quarm and Harvey Laidlaw.
How’s he missed that??? Koroma is put through but just fires an effort past the post.
Hackett attempts a chip with Marschall off his line but his effort is over the bar.
Swanson cuts in and hits a left-footed volley but is straight at Marschall.