Earlier this month, the popular attacker followed Sean Raggett’s lead by signing a new Fratton Park deal.

The 30-year-old admits he contemplated quitting Fratton Park in January, culminating in talks with Doncaster, as Danny Cowley overlooked him for regular first-team football.

However, Jacobs flourished in the second half of the season after handed the opportunity he craved, coinciding with the Blues’ impressive post-February form.

Pompey lost three of their final 18 matches, while savoured victory over promoted pair Wigan and Rotherham at Fratton Park.

And Jacobs was eager to remain part of their progress.

He told The News: ‘I don’t think it was ever going to be a difficult thing to decide.

‘It has been a bit of a stop-start couple of years for me down here, so it was nice to finish the season having been part of the team for the last 3-4 months and playing on a consistent basis.

Michael Jacobs reveals Pompey's second half to the season convinced him to remain at Fratton Park. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘If things hadn’t panned out the way they did at the back end of the season then it probably would have been a harder decision to stay.

‘But the way it ended, the squad put together and how well we did, gave me the opportunity to think actually it would be nice to continue down here and try to be part of something going forward.

‘The Doncaster thing in January was more about because I hadn’t played for a long period. I spoke to Gary McSheffrey and it could have been a thing.

‘But, ultimately, I’ve always felt everything’s not really panned out the way I wanted it to down here throughout the two years – and I didn’t want to leave on that note of injuries and not playing.

‘So I backed myself to get back playing regularly and be part of everything at the club.

‘Luckily for me, it worked out that way and I was able to play quite a bit towards the end of the season, although we probably gave ourselves a little too much to do to get into the play-offs.

‘That was the real turning factor, playing more, contributing more, being a part of the team across the second half of the season. I made up my mind on that.’

As a free agent this summer, Jacobs was linked with dropping into League Two with Northampton and Mansfield.

As it turned out, both lost out in the play-offs, while Jacobs is adamant he wanted to remain in League One.

He added: ‘I had phone calls from clubs, which was nice, especially so early in the summer. You never really expect clubs to start doing their business until the window opens or the season ends.

‘I think I’m still at an age where I have the ambition to play at a higher level and want to play at the best level I can.

‘I’m only 30, if I was 2-3 years older then my decision-making would have been a little different – but I still think I’ve got quite a lot to show.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron